Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.