U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.62

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.33. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 56,858 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

