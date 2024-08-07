Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UAA opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

