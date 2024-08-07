uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.14) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

uniQure Stock Performance

uniQure stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $367.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 137.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 458.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 295,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 242,214 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in uniQure by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 448,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

