Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $3.51 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00010270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.51 billion and $130.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00102342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.96091298 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1073 active market(s) with $144,280,681.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

