Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Unisys worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UIS opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

