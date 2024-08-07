Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $941.52 million, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.