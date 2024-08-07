Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Upstart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. Analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $26,378,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,610 shares of company stock worth $4,704,553 in the last 90 days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.