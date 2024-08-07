Usio (USIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Usio Price Performance
USIO stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.
