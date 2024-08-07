UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.83% of UWM worth $60,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of UWM by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

UWMC opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

