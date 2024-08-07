V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. V.F.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,650 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

