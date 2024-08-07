Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $85,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

