Vale (NYSE:VALE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.71

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 804826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

Vale Stock Up 1.4 %

Vale Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 32.7% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 246,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

