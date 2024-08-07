VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.05

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 1965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,758,000. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 647,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 360,867 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,675,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,763,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.