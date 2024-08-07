Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.11% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $54,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,478,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 133,619 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,239 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 5.1 %

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.