Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $58,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 352,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $52,943,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 375.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

