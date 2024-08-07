Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Viad worth $54,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Viad alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Viad Stock Performance

Viad stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $652.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00.

About Viad

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.