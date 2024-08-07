Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.79% of BlueLinx worth $65,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BXC stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $132.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $852.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BXC

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.