Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.46% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $56,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after buying an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 161,158 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

