Vanguard Group Inc. Has $53.24 Million Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Luminar Technologies worth $53,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 673,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 59.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 399,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 148,618 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

