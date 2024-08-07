Vanguard Group Inc. Has $55.16 Million Stock Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Matterport worth $55,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,617,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,617,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,297,287.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock worth $2,095,344. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

