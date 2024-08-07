Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,473,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Borr Drilling worth $64,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

