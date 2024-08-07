Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SP Plus worth $56,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Price Performance

SP Plus stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

