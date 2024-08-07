Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $58,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,900.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vita Coco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COCO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

