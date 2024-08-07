Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $63,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 481.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $381,828. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $384.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

