Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,655,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.43% of Cryoport worth $64,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $358,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 459,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 135,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $383.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

