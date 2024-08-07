Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 384,605 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,969,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.29% of Conduent worth $57,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. JB Capital Partners LP raised its position in Conduent by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 310,299 shares in the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP increased its position in Conduent by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 799,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,880 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.51. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

