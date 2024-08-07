Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

