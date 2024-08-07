Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $209,028.16 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

