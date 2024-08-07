Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) to “Strong-Buy”

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

