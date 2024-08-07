Veritex Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Veritex has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Veritex has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

