Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $78,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,659,000 after buying an additional 1,474,740 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $26,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $21,740,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 244.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 928,597 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

