Vertcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,691.14 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $15,691.14 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,347.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.57 or 0.00560907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00264339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031985 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00036659 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067787 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,988,747 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.