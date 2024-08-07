Vicinity Motor (VEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 60.46%.

VEV opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Vicinity Motor has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

