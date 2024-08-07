Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $204.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $446,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 33.1% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

