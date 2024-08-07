Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Vista Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $3.60-4.50 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE VSTO opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -349.09 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

