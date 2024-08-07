Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Compass Point from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.80 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

