W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.67 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

