Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.