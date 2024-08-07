Wedbush Weighs in on VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $32.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.