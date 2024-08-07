Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $102.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.88.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $115.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

