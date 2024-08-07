West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 178.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,236,000 after buying an additional 535,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -105.78%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

