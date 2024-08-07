Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Insider Sells $387,500.10 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Busey Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

