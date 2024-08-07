Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Dividend History for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.