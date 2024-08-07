Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.