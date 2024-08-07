Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after buying an additional 497,065 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,267,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 596,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after buying an additional 301,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

