Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.26

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 92849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 6.3 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

