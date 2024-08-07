Wrapped Matic Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $54.31 million and $23.80 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 133,340,949 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 133,111,262.73302096. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.41359785 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3347 active market(s) with $25,306,138.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

