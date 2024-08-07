Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

