Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 2.1 %
XIN stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
