Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial restated a top pick rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of XPER opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Xperi has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $13.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $316.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 348,464 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 55.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 269,604 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 417,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 167,713 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 959.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 325,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 103,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

